Woman who drank slimming tea dies after liver transplant rejection | São Paulo

Nurse Mara Abreu, who took slimming tea capsules, died after his body rejected a liver transplant at Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo, according to friends and family g1. A gastroenterologist at Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo used a social network to alert risks of drinking slimming teas after she was admitted to the hospital for the transplant.

The wake of Mara’s body took place this Friday (4), in São Paulo. She was a nurse at Hospital Santa Joana.

According to Marcia Cristina Oliveira, Mara’s cousin, the body rejected the new liver and she was waiting for a new donor.

Liliana Ducatti Lopes is a digestive system surgeon who performs liver and other organ transplants. According to her, the patient had fulminant hepatitis after drinking a slimming tea of ​​50 herbsincluding green tea, carqueja and mata verde, and is now waiting for a donor to perform the liver transplant (see in the video below).

In the video posted on Instagram, Liliana stated that in the medical literature there are similar cases to the patient from the HC, who had no previous health problems, developed a very serious acute liver failure and needed “urgent transplantation” (see video above).

“These are dramatic cases”, says the doctor.

According to Liliana, whenever she sees these patients, the first thing she does is investigate the cause.

“Most of the time [a causa] it’s medicated. Some medications such as anabolic steroids and other used medications, for example Roaccutane. But these drugs are usually used with medical monitoring and blood tests to see how the health of the liver is.”

In the case of the patient admitted to the HC, however, at first, no medication was known to have been taken by her. Soon after, however, the family took a bottle of slimming tea with 50 herbs to the office, according to the doctor.

“When we look at the label of this medication, we can already identify several herbs known to be hepatotoxic, for harming the liver. Among them, the most common and best known is green tea. It is very well described in the literature, there are several reports and papers which show cases of fulminant hepatitis caused by the use of green tea.”

According to the doctor, in addition to the green tea, carqueja and green forest are also herbs known in the medical literature to be harmful to the liver.

“We recommend not using this type of medication: tea that deflates, detox tea, natural, herb… Do not use it, advise against people you know. This is all charlatanism and they are described as hepatotoxic, they are bad for the liver yes and can lead to the need for a liver transplant.”

The doctor also pointed out that many times the patient cannot resist waiting for a liver donor.

“The worst thing is that many times the person cannot even get to the liver transplant. We have this patient prioritized, but unfortunately no donor has appeared so far. We are counting the hours and minutes hoping that a donor appears and she is transplanted and survive, but we’re still not sure.”

“And all this because of a medication that could have been avoided, a false drug to lose weight, a false illusion that it is natural and there is no problem. There is a problem, yes. In the medical literature it is very well described, just look for it”, ends.

