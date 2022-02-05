Woman who drank tea to lose weight dies after diagnosis of hepatitis

Hospital das Clínicas de São Paulo (photo: Maxpana3/Wikimedia Commons)

Nurse Edmara Silva de Abreu, 42, died in the early hours of this Thursday (3/2) in So Paulo, after being diagnosed with fulminant hepatitis. The disease developed due to the consumption of a compound of “weight loss herbs”. The product, sold in capsules, claimed to be “natural” and contained herbs such as green tea, carqueja and mata verde, hepatotoxic substances (which can damage the liver).

According to family members, Edmara was “extremely healthy” and started having symptoms of seasickness two weeks ago. She went to see a doctor and was soon hospitalized. Several tests were performed, including tests to see if the disease was due to a worsening of leptospirosis or dengue, which are usually the causes of liver damage, but the results were negative.

Doctors asked what medicine she had at home and, when evaluating the bottles, they noticed one of ’50 slimming herbs’ and discovered the entire composition. Edmara was transferred to the ICU of the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo, a reference in cases of hepatitis.

She was waiting for a liver transplant, went through an induced coma and managed to have the surgery, which took 12 hours, on Saturday (29). But the nurse’s body rejected the new organ and doctors certified brain death on Wednesday (2). Hours later, she suffered a cardiac arrest and died.

alert doctor

Liliana Ducatti Lopes is a surgeon specializing in the digestive system and performs liver and other organ transplants. According to the doctor, the patient developed a serious illness after drinking the teas. In the video published on Instagram, the professional said that in the medical literature there are cases similar to that of the patient, who had no health problem and ended up developing a very serious acute liver failure.

The specialist pointed out that green tea, carqueja and green forest are herbs known in the medical literature for being harmful to the liver.

“We recommend not using this type of medication: tea that deflates, detox tea, natural, herb… Do not use it, advise against people you know. This is all quackery and they are described as hepatotoxic, they are bad for the liver yes and may lead to the need for a liver transplant”.

For the doctor, Edmara’s case is not the first – and it won’t be the last. “It is not frequent, but we have had some cases and unfortunately we will have others. It ends up being an addicted sample, since we receive patients from all over the country. , many cases are acute hepatitis and people manage to recover in time and the liver regenerates”, he said in an interview with ‘UOL”.

According to Anvisa, the product has been banned in Brazil since 2020, as it is not legalized as a medicine.

With information from UOL