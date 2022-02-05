Woman who drank tea to lose weight will need a liver transplant

Patrick Vaz – Special for EM

posted on 03/02/2022 23:40



(credit: Carla Saueressig/Disclosure)

A woman used to drinking a slimming tea with 50 herbs, including green tea, carqueja and mata verde, developed fulminant hepatitis and is now awaiting a liver transplant at Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo. The alert was given on a social network by a gastroenterologist at the health unit who took over the case. She draws society’s attention to the risks of ingesting slimming teas.

Liliana Ducatti Lopes is a surgeon specializing in the digestive system and performs liver and other organ transplants. According to the doctor, the patient developed the serious illness after drinking the teas.

In the video posted on Instagram, the professional said that in the medical literature there are cases similar to that of the patient, who had no health problem and ended up developing a very serious acute liver failure.

Also according to the doctor, in similar cases, the first thing to do is investigate the cause.









“Most of the time [a causa] it’s medicated. Some medications such as anabolic steroids and other used medications, for example Roaccutane. But these drugs are usually used with medical monitoring and blood tests to see how the health of the liver is.”

She pointed out that in the case of the patient hospitalized at the HC, the family reported that she did not use medication, but took a bottle of slimming tea with 50 herbs to the office.

“When we look at the label of this medication, we can already identify several herbs known to be hepatotoxic, for harming the liver. Among them, the most common and best known is green tea. It is very well described in the literature, there are several reports and papers that show cases of fulminant hepatitis caused by the use of green tea.”

Liliana Ducatti Lopes highlighted that green tea, carqueja and green forest are herbs known in the medical literature to be harmful to the liver.

“We recommend not using this type of medication: tea that deflates, detox tea, natural, herb… Do not use it, advise against people you know. This is all charlatanism and they are described as hepatotoxic, they are bad for the liver yes and can lead to the need for a liver transplant”.

In addition to all the suffering, the patient often ends up dying while waiting for a liver donor.

“The worst thing is that many times the person cannot even get to the liver transplant. We have this patient prioritized, but unfortunately no donor has appeared so far. We are counting the hours and minutes hoping that a donor appears and she is transplanted and survive, but we are still not sure. And all this because of a medication that could have been avoided, a false drug to lose weight, a false illusion that it is natural and there is no problem. Yes, there is a problem. In the medical literature It is very well described, just look for it”, concluded the surgeon doctor.