X-rays reveal incredible images of never-before-seen space objects

The Chandra observatory, which uses X-rays to capture images from space, has made stunning images of space objects in a way never seen before, as they are at a wavelength unreachable by human eyes.

NASA’s telescope, launched in 1999 into space, combines data that detects X-rays from high-energy sources in the universe with information from instruments connected to the main body to create the never-before-seen scenarios composed by vision at different wavelengths.

Because different wavelengths of light have different energies, the images taken by the observatory can show humans the dynamics of cosmic objects in low-energy regions to high-energy regions, which could help scientists unravel the dynamics behind the light shows observed in space, detailed the Science Alert website.

One of the space objects spotted by the observatory in X-ray is the binary star R Aquarii, part of the constellation Aquarius that, according to initial theories, contains a white dwarf star and a Mira-type variable, already at the end of its life. The two stars in this system are 650 light-years from Planet Earth.

Another body spotted by the telescope was Cassiopeia A, 11,000 light-years from Earth, one of the most famous and studied objects in the Milky Way. The object is made up of the remains of a supernova, a gigantic star with a mass approximately 10 times that of the Sun, which exploded.

Cassiopeia A, result of the remains of a supernova that exploded Image: NASA/CXC/SAO/STScI/NSF/NRAO/VLA

In this case, X-ray data from Chandra were combined with radio data from the radio astronomy observatory. very large Array in the United States and optical data from the Hubble telescope to create the never-before-seen image.

This combination of different wavelengths of light can reveal what is really happening in the space object and identify different elements that are part of the result of this explosion.

Only the information captured by Chandra identified that the exploding star released 10,000 times the Earth’s mass in sulfur, 20,000 times the Earth’s mass in silicon and 1 million times the Earth’s mass in oxygen.

This news is important because, by knowing what elements were produced in the star when it died, scientists can use the data to learn more about these stars while they are still burning, making predictions about similar celestial bodies in our galaxy possible, explained Science Alert. .

In addition to stars, the observatory also captured two merging galaxies: NGC 4490 and the Cocoon Galaxy. In the images of both, another great discovery was observed, the existence of not just one, but two giant black holes, one of them visible only with optical data and the other only by radio and infrared.

NGC 4490 and Cocoon Galaxy, which merged Image: NASA/CXC/SAO/NASA/STScI

The holes had already been seen separately, but it took years of advanced data collection to be able to unite the two in an image.

This double nucleus is the result of the merging process between the two galaxies, each with its own black hole. The trend, according to NASA, is that over the years they also merge into a much larger “monster”.

The galaxy union image contains data from Chandra combined with optical data from the Hubble telescope.