Zopone/Unimed wins second straight win at NBB14

Victor Lira/Bauru Basket Gabriel Jaú passes the Cerrado marking towards the basket

Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket won their second consecutive NBB win. The team from Bauru scored 74 to 68 against Cerrado, in a match held at the Pressure Cooker gym. This was the thirteenth victory of the Dragon in 20 matches played, keeping the team in fifth position and increasing the unbeaten record against opponents from the federal capital to four matches.

With the same starting quintet of the last game: Dontrell Brite, Larry Taylor, Alex Garcia, Gabriel Jaú and Rafael Hettsheimeir, the team from Bauru had good and bad moments in the first quarter and ended up being defeated by 22 to 19. With an advantage of 80% of his attempted points, Hettsheimeir scored eight points and was the main scorer of the Dragon in the partial.

In the second period, the team from Bauru was superior and commanded the score most of the time. Hettsheimeir continued to perform at a high level and scored another 12 points, totaling 20 until the break. On the overall scoreboard, Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket ended up leading by one point, 40 to 39.

On the return of the break, Cerrado tightened the pace, opening a lead of 14 points, however the club from Bauru did not give up the game, reacted and even within the third quarter reduced it to five points, an advantage that was also the definitive of the partial, 58 at 53 in favor of the visitors. Larry Taylor scored five points and was the top scorer in the third period.

In the final fourth, the star of the pivot Gabriel Jaú shone, the shirt 25 scored eight points and commanded the turn of the Dragon. In the final minutes, Cerrado had opportunities to pass the front, but Bauru knew how to control the match and finish winning by 74 to 68.

After the duel, point guard Larry Taylor praised the team’s reaction and also the importance of next week’s games in the Northeast. “It was a very tough game. Cerrado was playing just fine, at the beginning of the third quarter they opened 15 to 1, at that moment Guerrinha asked for a break and we had to change things on the court, as the game had gotten out of our control. in the sequence, we made good saves, played more in the transition and managed to put more energy with the crowd and that was our secret to win today”, commented by the press office of Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket.

“We know that it will not be easy to enter the G4, but the mission is game by game to improve our condition. Unifacisa is coming in a good sequence, has very good players and will play at home, where few can win, but we will prepare and do our best”, concluded the highest scorer in the history of Bauru Basket in the history of the NBB.

The next game of the Bauruense team for the NBB will be next Friday (11), at 19:30, against Unifacisa, in Campina Grande.

Numbers of Zopone / Unimed Bauru Basket players in this Friday’s duel:

Samuel Pará – 1 rebound

Dontrell Brite – 5 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists

Larry Taylor – 19 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists

Felipe Vezaro – 5 points

Alex Garcia – 3 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists

Danilo – 2 rebounds

Gabriel Jaú – 13 points and 9 rebounds

Enzo Ruiz – 2 points

Rafael Hettsheimeir – 27 points and 13 rebounds