5 Signs You’re Deficient in Vitamin D and How to Get It Back

THE D vitamin is essential for health. Even so, it seems to be increasingly difficult – especially for those who are in isolation – to get their ideal levels in the body.

According to nutritionist Marina Kaplan, the recommended daily intake (RDI) of vitamin D for the average adult (14 to 70 years) is 600 IU (international units). And it can be difficult to understand the role it plays in the body, as well as recognize the symptoms of its deficiency. Learn how with information from “Slice”.

What is Vitamin D?

Despite being a nutrientMarina indicates that vitamin D can also be seen as a hormone. “She has the ability to signal. Our body has many cells that have vitamin D receptors that are triggered when it binds to them,” she explains.

Lung disease outcomes are generally better for people who are not vitamin deficient. “We heard about it from the Covid-19”, adds the expert. The other main role of the vitamin is in the absorption of calcium of intestine and bone development, as well as immune function, muscle recovery and even heart health, according to Marina.

5 Signs You’re Deficient in Vitamin D

You have frequent bone fractures

As one of the main functions of vitamin D is to help with calcium absorption, it plays a key role in the health, density and development of the bones. bones, and a result of the lack of it is bone fractures. Bone pain can also be another indication.

You catch colds and other illnesses easily

Vitamin deficiency negatively impacts the body’s ability to fight viruses and bacteria.

Your muscle healing and recovery is slow

If your small, everyday bruises take time to heal, you may be vitamin D deficient. This also happens when your muscle recovery takes time and you experience frequent muscle pain.

You suffer from chronic fatigue

THE burnout could be one of the reasons for constant lethargy. However, even the slightest vitamin D deficiency can affect your energy levels and lead to fatigue. This can be fixed through supplementation indicated by a specialist.

You have trouble concentrating

Low vitamin D is associated with mental change, information update and processing speed. Studies have also found that nutrient deficiency can affect memory and lead to cognitive decline.

Consequences of vitamin D deficiency

“Vitamin D affects all systems of the body, such as the circulatory and respiratory systems”, points out Marina. Therefore, its deficiency may be a long-term contributing factor to chronic health conditions such as osteoporosis, arthritis and bone fractures.

The nutritionist adds that inflammation, diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases can also be consequences.

How Black People Are Affected by Vitamin D Deficiency

Marina explains that black people have more melanin, which may impact the absorption of vitamin D through UVB radiation. Therefore, the specialist recommends that black people pay attention to the exams and resort to supplementation when necessary.

Foods with Vitamin D

The nutrient is fat-soluble—meaning it is absorbed with fats and is attracted to adipose tissue and the body. liver. Marina explains that there are two main forms of vitamin: D3, which is of animal origin, and D2, which is of plant origin. Other foods that contain the vitamin are:

• Oily fish such as salmon, tuna, sardines and mackerel

• Cod liver oil

• Liver steak

• Pasture-raised eggs and egg yolk specifically

• Sunflower sprouts

• Some mushrooms, due to their exposure to ultraviolet light

• Dairy and vitamin D-fortified products such as orange juice and cereal

You can also consume vitamin D2 in supplement form. The expert points out that fortified products are also made with plant-based vitamin D2, so vegans and vegetarians don’t have to worry.

