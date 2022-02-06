5 topics that should move stocks, according to XP – Money Times

Five themes should move pharmaceutical retail actions in 2022, according to the XP Investimentos.

In the broker’s assessment, investors should focus on topics such as drug price readjustments, competition in the sector, Fusions and acquisitions (M&A), creating ecosystems of health and positive short-term results.

XP raises the possibility of positive impacts on the revenues and margins of companies in the sector, under the expectation that the annual adjustment of drug prices will be close to 10%.

Regarding the competitive environment, analysts are not concerned with the pace of expansion of companies, since the market is still quite fragmented and companies have a more rational strategy than in the past.

XP doesn’t expect any major M&A moves in the short term, but pharmacies still have targets to consider.

positive short term

With the characteristic of being resilient, the sector has some positive triggers ahead, according to :

i) Auxílio Brasil can help sales, since a large part of the resources must be directed to immediate consumption (including medicines);

(ii) the outbreaks of H3N2 and the Omicron variant have boosted the search for Covid-19 drugs and tests;

iii) influenza vaccination should be stronger due to the recent outbreak of H3N2; and

iv) lower disposable income can drive demand for generic and private label drugs.

XP started to cover the shares of panel (PNVL3) with a buy recommendation and a target price of BRL 19.

The preference, however, lies with the Drogasil Streak (RADL3) on account of its “solid execution history, strong market positioning and greater liquidity”.

Disclaimer

THE money times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.