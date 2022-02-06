5-year-old boy dies after days stuck in well in Morocco

Five-year-old Rayan Awram died after spending five days trapped in a 32-meter-deep well in northern Morocco. A team of rescuers managed to enter a tunnel excavated inside the place where the child fell and pulled him out, but the boy did not survive, according to the country’s royal family.

Rayan’s body was removed by the team and transferred to an ambulance along with his parents, without it being known if the boy was alive.

The outcome of the operation was eagerly awaited both in the Maghreb kingdom and in the rest of the world, with messages of solidarity and encouragement on social media.

In this last stage, the operations were carried out manually and “with great caution, to avoid vibrations that could cause a collapse”, explained officials from the town of Ighran, not far from Bab Berred, in the Moroccan province of Chefchaouen.

In the images obtained by an inspection camera, Rayan appeared lying on his back in a corner of the well. Rescue teams sent oxygen and water through tubes and bottles down to Rayan, unsure that the boy could consume them.

Thousands of people went to the place to show solidarity and camp there, despite the freezing cold of this mountainous area of ​​the Rif, at about 700 m altitude. The police sent reinforcements to prevent the crowd from interrupting the rescue operation.

“We came to support the rescuers. rayan is a child from our region, we pray to God that he will be saved,” said one volunteer. “We will not leave until he is out of the well.”

The tragedy began with the boy’s disappearance last Tuesday (1st) at 2 pm local time (10 am Brasília time). “The whole family mobilized to look for him until we realized that he had fallen into the well,” the boy’s mother told the press, her eyes filling with water.

commotion in morocco

Rayan’s accident generated commotion and solidarity on social media around the world. “Resist little Rayan, please resist,” begged one Twitter user.

“Our hearts are with the family and we pray to God that he is reunited with his relatives as soon as possible,” government spokesman Mustapha Baitas said.