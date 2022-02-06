5-year-old boy dies after falling into well in Morocco – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: reproduction











The 5-year-old boy who fell into a 32-meter-deep well in Morocco was rescued this Saturday (5th), after four days of work by rescuers. According to a statement from the office of the Royal House of Morocco, the child was removed lifeless. The victim was taken to the hospital so that he could be resuscitated, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

“Following the tragic accident that claimed the life of the boy Rayan Oram, His Majesty King Mohamed VI called the child’s parents,” the Moroccan royal office said.

The rescue of Rayan Awran was made difficult by the sandy and rocky soil of the region where the accident occurred. Due to the risk of landslides, teams dug with shovels and removed stones with their hands in an attempt to reach the child.

The case moved the world and attracted a crowd that followed the rescue closely. The victim’s mother, Wassima Khaarchich, spent days praying for her son’s health.

The drama began with the boy’s disappearance on Tuesday at 2:00 pm local time (10:00 am Bras): “The whole family mobilized to look for him until we realized that he had fallen into the well”, said the boy’s mother, with watery eyes, to the press.