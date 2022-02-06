5-year-old boy rescued from 32-meter well in Morocco; child is dead | World

The boy Rayan Awram, 5 years old, was rescued this Saturday (5) in Morocco. He fell into a pit 32 meters deep, the equivalent of a 10-story building, last Tuesday (1st). The rescuers’ work began on Wednesday (2) and lasted four days. The accident sensitized the population of Morocco and other countries.

After the rescue, it was found that the child was dead.

1 of 2 Team participates in rescue work to save 5-year-old boy in Morocco; child was pulled from the well this Saturday (5), but did not survive – Photo: Reuters/Tami Nouas Team participates in rescue work to save 5-year-old boy in Morocco; child was pulled from the well this Saturday (5), but did not survive – Photo: Reuters/Tami Nouas

The boy’s parents and hundreds of locals were waiting near the well for the rescue to end. On social media, the hashtag #SaveRayan became one of the most accessed.

Rescue of boy from well in Morocco ends

On Twitter, people said that “Morocco doesn’t sleep waiting for Ryan”. In another post, an emotional request: “Resist little Rayan, please resist”.

2 of 2 Rescue of a boy from a well in Morocco — Photo: Elcio Horiuchi/g1 Rescue of a boy from a well in Morocco — Photo: Elcio Horiuchi/g1

Wednesday, February 2

Authorities sent backhoe loaders to the site. The teams started by digging a hole parallel to the well to the depth at which the boy is. The entire operation was carried out cautiously because the ground is fragile and there were risks of landslides and rockfalls.

The boy was given supplies of oxygen, water and food on a rope, according to the Associated Press. A camera was also sent to monitor the child.

Morocco’s MAP news agency reported that topographic engineering experts were called in to help.

Thursday, February 3

Rescuers have been digging all day to get to the depth where Rayan is. Medical teams, an ambulance and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

At night, the teams reached a depth of 22 meters, but the work was hampered by the risk of collapse of the terrain.

Friday, February 4th

Rescuers reached a depth of 32 meters and began digging horizontally to get to the boy. Steel pipes were used to form an access tunnel and protect rescue teams.

From there, the machines were removed and manual excavation began, using shovels and pickaxes.

Authorities said they were just a few meters from reaching Rayan and that the final stage of the operation was the most dangerous because of the risks of landslides.

The Moroccan press reported that the committee overseeing the rescue had updated the boy’s health status.

According to them, Rayan was alive and still receiving an oxygen supply. Also according to the press, the boy would have some injuries which makes his removal from the scene delicate.