The Prefecture of São Roque reported earlier this Thursday night, 03, the update of the cases of coronavirus in the municipality.

According to the new records, the city had a new death of a 41-year-old woman at Unimed.

Also according to the Municipal Administration, there were no positive cases or negative tests for covid-19 by the municipal health system. E-SUS data was not available due to system instability.

See the full release from the City of São Roque:

Coronavirus Bulletin – 3 February

The City of São Roque informs this Thursday, February 3, the update of the cases of covid-19 in the city. As of 8:30 am today, there have been no positive cases or negative tests for covid-19 by the municipal health system. E-SUS data was not available due to system instability.

The city recorded a new death caused by covid-19, referring to a 41-year-old woman, who died on February 2 and was hospitalized at Unimed hospital.

Currently, São Roque has a total of 8,881 confirmed cases of covid-19, of which 8,188 have recovered and 211 have died.

São Roque has 17 hospitalized patients, 16 of which were confirmed for covid-19 and 1 is suspected of having contracted the disease. In all, 14 are still being treated in infirmary beds and 3 in ICU beds, with 9 (all residents of São Roque) being treated by the municipal health system.