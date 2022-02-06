a new death of a 41-year-old woman at Unimed

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on a new death of a 41-year-old woman at Unimed 7 Views

The Prefecture of São Roque reported earlier this Thursday night, 03, the update of the cases of coronavirus in the municipality.

According to the new records, the city had a new death of a 41-year-old woman at Unimed.

Also according to the Municipal Administration, there were no positive cases or negative tests for covid-19 by the municipal health system. E-SUS data was not available due to system instability.

See the full release from the City of São Roque:

Coronavirus Bulletin – 3 February

The City of São Roque informs this Thursday, February 3, the update of the cases of covid-19 in the city. As of 8:30 am today, there have been no positive cases or negative tests for covid-19 by the municipal health system. E-SUS data was not available due to system instability.

The city recorded a new death caused by covid-19, referring to a 41-year-old woman, who died on February 2 and was hospitalized at Unimed hospital.

Currently, São Roque has a total of 8,881 confirmed cases of covid-19, of which 8,188 have recovered and 211 have died.

São Roque has 17 hospitalized patients, 16 of which were confirmed for covid-19 and 1 is suspected of having contracted the disease. In all, 14 are still being treated in infirmary beds and 3 in ICU beds, with 9 (all residents of São Roque) being treated by the municipal health system.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Five Signs You May Have Had Covid-19 And Didn’t Realize it | WH3 – System 103 – Radio Ray of Light – Radio Leader

Covid-19 infections boomed earlier this year in Santa Catarina. The presence of the Ômicron variant, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved