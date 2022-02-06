After the first case of the Ômicron subvariant in SC, see risks

What is already known about Ômicron’s BA.2 subvariant and what are the risks; know some features

After Santa Catarina (SC) confirmed the first case of Ômicron’s BA.2 subvariant, the ND+ Portal gathered some characteristics of this new strain in order to alert and clarify the population.

According to a study released by the States Serum Institut of Denmark, the Ômicron BA.2 subvariant can be up to 1.5 times more transmissible than the original Ômicron strain.

However, according to the UK Public Health Agency and the US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), the BA.2 strain does not appear to reduce the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines, as well as not yet. there is evidence that it may be more severe than the original lineage.

“It has become prevalent in Denmark and has appeared elsewhere. At first, more transmissible than the initial Ômicron. But, for the time being, it has not changed the proportion of hospitalizations and individuals with a booster dose regimen have good protection. It has appeared in various locations on all continents and will be monitored. It still needs more studies to conclude its effects”, reinforced the infectologist and professor of the Medicine course at Univille, Tarcisio Crocomo.

The BA.2 variant has five unique mutations in a fundamental part of the spike protein, responsible for connecting the virus in human cells. Mutations in this part are associated with increased transmissibility.

In addition, it does not have the H69-V70 mutation, as is the case with Ômicron, which facilitates the identification of the strain when performing the genetic sequencing.

The diagnosis is not affected: the patient will not receive a false negative.

It is important to highlight that mutations and new types of variants are expected within a pandemic. The virus is always trying to find new ways to survive, so BA.2 should not be viewed with fear. The WHO has not classified it as a variant of very high concern.

More studies are still needed to better understand the properties of BA.2, including comparative evaluations between BA.2 and BA.1 to discover key features such as immune escape and virulence in the body. So far, no new symptoms have been identified.

Therefore, the orientation of health bodies is to continue protecting and vaccinating.

“Protective measures need to be maintained, such as the use of masks and, above all, vaccine”, concludes Professor Crocomo.