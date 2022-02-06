Against ‘Com Açúcar, com Afeto’, the watchword is to throw stones in the context – 05/02/2022 – Ricardo Araújo Pereira

Chico Buarque will stop singing the song “Com Açúcar, com Afeto” because, he says, “the feminists are right”. Finally! Don’t be surprised if, within two weeks, the gender pay gap is over. I believe that conditions are finally met for a more just society.

Those musical notes were impeding progress — and the poem, then, is not even spoken. “With Sugar, with Affection” generated inequality — and type two diabetes, too, probably.

Unfortunately, Chico did not name the feminists who are right, which is a pity. We don’t know if it refers to Germaine Greer’s class or Catharine MacKinnon’s, Nancy Fraser’s or Judith Butler’s, Nadine Strossen’s or Andrea Dworkin’s.

Knowing that there are many different types of feminism, I would be more relaxed if I was told which one is “right”. Nor do we know for sure what these feminists are right about. We only know that the fact that they are right leads to a song not being sung by its author.

I hesitate to reflect a little on the music because the lack of shame is such that I am afraid to cancel, citing the evil verses, the benefit obtained by them not being sung by Chico Buarque again. Afraid, I’ll risk it. Get ready.

It is a song in which a female voice says she is at home, sad, waiting for her husband, who leads a vaguely bohemian life. When he returns home, she welcomes him, listens to his empty promises, and heats his dinner. How can a poetic self have the impudence to say this, and then in verse, in a song? There are poetic selves that should have more sense. If such a woman exists, she shouldn’t exist. And the first step for it not to exist is to stop being sung.

Some say that the context in which something is said changes what is said. That, for example, certain things that aren’t problematic when we say them in bed would be threatening and very offensive at the table. Or that the words an author puts into a character’s mouth do not reflect his view of the world.

But the people who call attention to these minutiae must not be feminists. Or, if so, they are not right. Instead of “throw a stone at Geni” — also, by the way, a rather damaging appeal — I say throw a stone in context.