Airbus will have an additional US$ 1.2 billion to accelerate production of Embraer’s competing jet





Airbus and Quebec announced on Friday that they will jointly invest $1.2 billion to expand and accelerate A220 production at Mirabel and Mobile, Alabama. Quebec will contribute US$300 million, while the European plane maker will inject US$900 million, the Montreal Gazette reported.

The Airbus A220 regional jet originates in Canada, when it was developed by the local manufacturer Bombardier under the name of CSeries. Years later, when the project had already become a reality, the European competitor bought the program from the Canadians.

Since before the purchase by Airbus, the government of Quebec already had a stake in the program, which will now stand at 25% with these new contributions.





cost pressure

According to the Canadian government, the A220 program has not yet become profitable, and Airbus has been pushing teams to reduce A220 production costs since it took control of the CSeries in mid-2018. break-even arrive around the year 2025.

The goal is to build 14 units a month by about 2025, up from five currently, Airbus Canada Chief Executive Benoît Schultz reiterated on Friday. Final assembly of the plane takes place in Quebec and Alabama. Of the 14 aircraft, 10 will be manufactured in Mirabel.

Firm orders – helped by the plane’s fuel efficiency – have doubled over the past three years and reached 668 at the end of January. Airbus delivered 50 A220s last year, up from 38 in 2020.

The A220 is the main competitor of Brazilian Embraer’s E-Jets, however, the European manufacturer takes advantage of its wide-ranging offer, where it can negotiate planes of various sizes in the same package. Today, Embraer’s portfolio is practically half that of Airbus for this class of aircraft.



