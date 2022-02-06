Al Ahly beats Monterrey in the quarterfinals and meets Palmeiras at the World Cup – 05/02/2022

Even with several absences, Al Ahly, from Egypt, beat Monterrey, from Mexico, 1-0 this afternoon (5), at Al Nahyan Stadium, in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), and advanced to the semifinals of the Club World Cup to face Palmeiras. The goal was scored by Mohamed Hany, eight minutes into the second half.

The semifinal between Verdão and the champion of the African continent takes place next Tuesday (8), at 1:30 pm (Brasilia time).

The game marks the reunion between the two teams after the last edition of the World Cup, when they faced each other for the third place. On that occasion, after a 0-0 draw, the Egyptians won the match on penalties, 3-2.

In busy 1st half, Egyptians are more dangerous

The opening 45 minutes were busy and full of good opportunities created by both teams. The best, however, were Al Ahly, who took advantage of the counterattacks and almost scored after three, when Abdelkader came out in front of the goal and kicked for a defense by Andrada. On the Monterrey side, Funes Mori and Meza were the most incisive names, but without generating clear chances. Despite the offensive momentum of both teams, the first half ended goalless.

Al Ahly opens the scoring at the start of the 2nd half

Al Ahly started the final stage with the same spirit as in the first half and, after just seven minutes, they were awarded the goal. On the left, Maaloul played well with Abdelkader and crossed from the baseline, but Andrada took it with a punch. In the spare, Hany took it first and released the bomb to open the score.

Al Ahly embezzled

Bearing in mind that, with Egypt still in the African Cup of Nations, facing Senegal in the final, the Al Ahly entered the World Cup with six absences. the goalkeeper El-Shennawythe defenders ayman Ashraf and akram Tawfiq, the socks Hamdi fathi and Amr El-Sulyaand the attacker Muhammad sheriff will serve the Egyptian national team in the continental decision. Part of these athletes should join the squad after the game for the African title against the Senegalese team, which takes place tomorrow (6).

With changes, Monterrey reacts

Shortly after the goal, coach Javier Aguirre put Janssen and Gallardo on the field, and Monterrey went on top in search of an equalizer. The Mexicans almost scored twice: first, Meza took advantage of a bad cut from the back and, free, headed high for Lofty’s great save. In the sequence, at 30 minutes, Funes Mori received it from the edge of the area, turned and kicked with danger, but sent it out.

Green eye on the opponent

Getting ready for the semifinals, the squad from Palmeiras is studying the opponent and watched the match between Egyptians and Mexicans on the big screen in concentration. Verdão’s profile on Twitter shared an image of the delegation at the hotel in Abu Dhabi, with an eye on this Saturday’s duel. Coach Abel Ferreira preferred to go to the stadium himself to make more extensive observations.