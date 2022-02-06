Al Ahly overcomes embezzlement, beats Monterrey in Abu Dhabi and will face Palmeiras in the semifinals

Al Ahly beat Monterrey 1-0 and will face Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals

THE Al Ahly will be the adversary of palm trees at the FIFA Club World Cup. Playing this Saturday (5th) at Al Nahyan Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, the coach’s team Pitso Mosimane won the Monterrey per 1 to 0 and secured a spot in the next round of the competition.

The Egyptians’ goal was scored by Mohamed Hany, at the beginning of the second half of the match.

To guarantee a place in the semifinals, Al Ahly had to overcome a real battle, and which had as an extra factor the nervousness the debut of the two teams.

And even so, what was seen in the first half was an open duel.

Even with the lack of ten players (six starters and four reserves), summoned by the selection of the Egypt for Africa Cup of Nations, the Al Ahly stacked chances to come out in front of the scoreboard, but stopped in the good saves of the goalkeeper andrada.

The Mexicans also showed a strong volume of play, especially with the dangerous Rogelio Funes Mori, who fought an intense battle with the experienced goalkeeper lotfi.

If in the first half all the pressure from Al Ahly stopped on Andrada, Mohamed Hany changed the scenario. Taking advantage of a speed attack from the left, the Egyptian team involved the defense of Monterrey.

That’s how the ball was left sugary for the shirt 30 fill the foot in the middle and stuff the nets mexicans.

With the unfavorable score, Monterrey went on the attack in search of a tie, but stopped in the exceptional tactical organization of Pitso Mosimane’s team, which still had clear chances to extend the score.

Palmeiras and Al Ahly will face each other next Tuesday (08) at Al Nahyan Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, for the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final. The final of the competition is scheduled for next Saturday (12), and will take place at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.