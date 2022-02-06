Allianz Arab Park? Palmeiras fans must carry more than 50 flags to Abu Dhabi stadium in the semifinals

There is no distance for the Palmeiras fan. 12,108 kilometers separate São Paulo, where Allianz Parque is located, from Abu Dhabi, where the Al Nahyan Stadium is located, the stage for Palmeiras’ debut in the Club World Cup. Brazil is already used to seeing Allianz Parque full of flags and banners and now the world will see that Verdão fans will transform a stadium on the other side of the world into Allianz Parque. At least that’s the promise of Renato Sales and Glauco Iervolini, both Palmeiras consuls in Ireland and the United Arab Emirates, respectively, the organizers of the flags and banners that have already started to land in the competition’s host country.

“I went to talk to Glauco, who is helping all the fans in this mission to accompany Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi, and I saw that he was in a hurry because of the doubts that many people had about the trip. Then I volunteered to help him with the banners and flags. He said he would check with other consulates who want to take it and organize it”, said Renato, who will carry a flag measuring 22 meters long and 1.80 meters wide to represent the Dublin consulate.

To enter any flag or banner greater than 2m x 1.5m, you need to ask FIFA for authorization. From there, Renato organized a spreadsheet and started to consult consulates and concentrate the requests from fans to send to Glauco, whose bureaucratic task involves approval with FIFA after closing the requests.

“I sought an initial conversation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and they gave me the contact for the FIFA Security Supervisor. He was very nice and we were able to concentrate all the orders at once. A request was sent for the entry of 40 flags above 1.5m by 2m. Other people preferred to order individually and now, closer to the premiere, we received another 15 to 20 requests for tracks that do not require formalization, as they are within the minimum size”, revealed Glauco.

Not only does FIFA need to approve the flags, but also the local police. The two organizers highlighted the concern that all fans need to have with the content of the flags or banners, as it is necessary to respect the local culture. A simple example involves words that can indicate the consumption of alcohol, symbols or shields whose design can generate interpretation of religious manifestations, such as crosses, in addition to any indication of political manifestation or commercial purposes. If the police judge that a flag or banner does not respect any of these rules, they will be free to prevent the material from entering the stadium.

Flag mentions alcohol and cannot enter stadium I Photo: Renato Sales and Glauco Iervolino



“It’s really cool to organize all this! There was movement all over the world. From Portugal, England, the USA, here from Ireland, in addition to many flags from all over Brazil. We are going to make Al-Nahyan an Allianz Park! Historically, Palmeiras fans celebrate anywhere in the world and it won’t be different in Abu Dhabi”, said Renato, while Glauco added: “I really want to see all this happen. Being a part of it is inexplicable. What Palmeiras fans will do is inexplicable. Many places in the world will be represented at the stadium.”

The approval of the flags for the formalized orders has not yet come out, but Glauco and Renato have already been warned that it will certainly come out before the premiere. The bearers of each flag will receive an approval document to show to the police in the two games that the club plays. The expectation is huge for Al-Nahyan to become Allianz Parque, even if it is much smaller, as Glauco said: “there will be no wall, but we will find a way”.