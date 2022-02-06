Amil customers need more guarantees – 02/05/2022 – Elio Gaspari

If the National Supplementary Health Agency does nothing, the 340,000 people who have individual Amil plans run the risk of being left in the rain.

The authorization for the Fiord fund, established in São Paulo, is on the ANS assembly line to take control of the company that will manage the portfolio where these Amil customers are. By law, it must examine the case in light of accounting requirements. There’s no deadline for that, but there’s a lot of pressure to do it soon.

The story of this download, like reading lab test results, is boring and sometimes incomprehensible, but it’s worth following along.

In 2012, the American giant UnitedHealth bought control of Amil, one of the largest private health operators in Brazil, for R$ 10 billion. It wasn’t a good deal because, after losing hundreds of thousands of customers, he switched commanders twice and by 2020 his profit was irrelevant.

Along the way, UnitedHealth’s cipher crunchers pointed out that Amil’s portfolio of individual plans could cost an estimated loss of up to BRL 20 billion in ten years. Since the discovery of this bad omen, the sale of the portfolio began to be negotiated, with 340 thousand customers.

The Pactual bank was tasked with looking for a buyer and Nikola Luckic, an economist specializing in restructuring staggering companies, arrived. In November 2021, Luckic founded Fiord Capital, based in a townhouse in São Paulo, and a month later made his offer to buy Amil’s portfolio.

As no one buys losses, an operation was built through which Amil would pass on the 340,000 customers by paying about R$3 billion to Fiord so that he could keep the portfolio. This was done through a complex mechanism that moved customers into the domain of another company in the group, APS, in which Fiord would become a shareholder. Then Amil would sell him its stake in APS for a token sum, getting rid of the clientele. All that is needed is for the ANS to stamp this change of shareholding control.

After the seal, Fiord will control APS, which has 17,000 customers and will swallow Amil’s problematic portfolio. This is the reality of bureaucracy. In real life, it is a matter of transferring a health plan that was sold by Amil to 340,000 people to PHC management.

So far, APS has served a clientele equivalent to 5% of the parish it is expected to absorb. All under the control of a fund that has never made a dressing. The APS structure was part of the Amil group. If there was a bad omen with the operation of the portfolio, we can only pray that the Fiord fund reverses the bad indicators.

The business world is dotted with stories of sardines eating whales. After all, Bill Gates’ Microsoft has gotten bigger than IBM. As this transaction involves the health of 340,000 people, a stamp blow may not be enough. The clientele was never heard or smelled when it moved from Amil to UnitedHealth and from there it was transferred to APS, which in turn will be owned by Fiord. All within the law.

The National Supplementary Health Agency knows all this and can go beyond the stamp. It is a question of knowing what additional guarantees will be given to customers and what type of compensation the new owners of the portfolio are committed to offering if the quality of services deteriorates. It would be unprecedented, as the transaction is unprecedented.

After all, if a portfolio could produce an estimated loss of up to BRL 20 billion in ten years and doctors paid BRL 3 billion to get rid of it, someone needs to estimate the risk of a sanctuary default, to try to control it.

In December, APS guaranteed Amil’s customers “the same accredited network”.

Weeks later, there were occasional complaints that this was not the case, with customers complaining that the laboratories where they performed their tests had been dismissed.

