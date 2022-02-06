Anatel requests documents from open TV stations that want to migrate signal to Banda Ku

Yadunandan Singh

This Wednesday (4), the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) asked that the about 140 open TV stations interested in migrating their signals for satellite transmission in KU Band send the required documentation within 15 days.

According to the agency, the failure to send documents may characterize “disinterest in relation to the request and consequent filing of the process”. This migration is provided for in the rules 5G auction, held last November.

Globo, Record and Bandeirantes, as well as dozens of stations affiliated with these communication groups, are among the companies that will carry out the migration process and need to send the documentation to Anatel.

There are also state-owned companies, such as TV Cultura (Gasper Líbero Foundation), EBC and the Federal Chamber and Senate, in addition to state legislative assemblies that also have their own open TV channels.

The migration of Open TV via satellite happens to avoid interference in satellite services delivered in Band C (3.7 GHz to 4.2 GHz), given that the fifth generation of mobile connection explores the 3.5 GHz band.

In view of this scenario, Anatel determined that buyers of the auctioned spectrum should provide the migration of open TVs that occupied the satellite’s C Band to the Ku band (above 11 GHz).

Also according to Anatel, only the open broadcasters that are already broadcast in Band C will have the right to migrate free of charge. Other interested parties will also be able to make the change, but at their own expense.

