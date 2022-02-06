Anatel requests documents from open TV stations that want to migrate signal to Banda Ku

This Wednesday (4), the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) asked that the about 140 open TV stations interested in migrating their signals for satellite transmission in KU Band send the required documentation within 15 days. According to the agency, the failure to send documents may characterize “disinterest in relation to the request and consequent filing of the process”. This migration is provided for in the rules 5G auction, held last November.

Globo, Record and Bandeirantes, as well as dozens of stations affiliated with these communication groups, are among the companies that will carry out the migration process and need to send the documentation to Anatel. There are also state-owned companies, such as TV Cultura (Gasper Líbero Foundation), EBC and the Federal Chamber and Senate, in addition to state legislative assemblies that also have their own open TV channels.