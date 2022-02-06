Antarctica: Microbes can help clean up plastics

A team of Argentine scientists is using microorganisms native to Antarctica to clean up fuel and plastic pollution in the undisturbed stretches of the white continent.

The tiny microbes chew through the waste, creating a natural cleanup system for diesel pollution, a source of electricity and heat for research bases in frozen Antarctica.

The continent is protected by a 1961 Madrid Protocol, which states that it must be kept in a pure state.

Research on microbes and plastic waste can help with broader environmental issues.

“The work uses the potential of native microorganisms – bacteria and fungi that inhabit the Antarctic soil, even when contaminated – and makes these microorganisms eat the hydrocarbons”, said biochemist Lucas Ruberto. “What is polluting for us can be food for them.”

Ruberto traveled in December with other researchers to Carlini, one of six permanent Argentine bases in Antarctica, undergoing quarantine to avoid bringing Covid-19 to the continent, where there have been isolated outbreaks of the virus.

The team carried out bioremediation work, which involves cleaning the soil affected by diesel, using microorganisms and autochthonous plants, a process that can be used in the austral summer and removes about 60% to 80% of the pollutants.

Ruberto said the team helped the microbes with nitrogen, moisture and aeration to improve their conditions. “Basically, with this we get the microorganisms to biologically reduce, with very low environmental impact, the level of contaminants,” he told Reuters.

The team has now begun researching how microbes can help clean up plastic waste elsewhere. Both fuels and plastics are polymers, molecules composed of long chains of carbon and hydrogen.

The researchers collect samples of plastic from the seas off Antarctica and study to see if microorganisms are eating the plastics or simply using them as rafts.