Apple Benefits: You won’t believe the power of this fruit

This is one of the most complete and healthiest fruits you can eat, and as the saying goes, “an apple a day keeps the doctor away”. It is no wonder that today, February 5th, the Saúde Simplified blog will talk about the countless apple benefits and all that it can do for us. Keep reading and find out.

There are many varieties of the fruit and all of them have numerous benefits: green, red, gala, among others. Well, in this matter we want you to know in detail the apple benefits and discover the positive effects it has on our health.

What are the benefits of apple?

The apple, the fruit of a tree called the apple tree, is one of the healthiest fruits we can find. It brings great benefits to our body, thanks to its nutritional composition. There are more than a thousand varieties all over the world, and a great wealth of nutrients. Discover some of the main benefits that the apple brings:

intestinal regulator

Thanks to the fibers and pectins contained in the apple pulp, this fruit works effectively in our digestive system, regulating intestinal transit. The ability of these substances to swell with water facilitates peristalsis, that is, contractions and relaxations of the digestive tract. In addition, they allow the absorption of minerals such as calcium, iron or magnesium, although, in turn, they block the passage of cholesterol to the cells of the intestinal surface.

If you consume apples with the skin on, you will avoid constipation as the greatest amount of fiber is concentrated in the skin. On the other hand, if what you want is to fight diarrhea, the ideal is to consume peeled, preferably grated.

fight obesity

Satiating effect and low caloric intake are the keys that make apple a fruit that helps fight obesity. Including it in the diet and doing moderate sports will prevent you from becoming overweight.

satiating effect

Thanks to its high water content (85%), vitamins and minerals, the apple has a great satiating effect. In addition, it helps the cells to have an adequate level of hydration. Thus, it can be consumed as an isotonic drink, as it reduces thirst, while hydrating and refreshing.

Hair and nail strengthener

Thanks to its contribution of iron, it strengthens hair and nails. Not to mention that it also contains vitamin B5, one of the vitamins that promotes hair regeneration.

improves memory

The high content of vitamin B1 and B6 makes apples effective in boosting memory and in turn preventing mental exhaustion. In addition, they are also a source of phosphorus, potassium and sodium, essential minerals in nerve conduction.

immune booster

The high content of vitamin C present in apples favors the stimulation of immune cells, which translates into an effective reinforcement of our defenses. Daily consumption of the fruit can help prevent colds and flu.

that the apple benefits are many and important, everyone knows, but we must emphasize that only the consumption of the fruit does not replace any medication or treatment prescribed by doctors. If you experience any of the problems mentioned above, we recommend that you immediately consult a qualified professional.

