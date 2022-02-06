Argentina expels Paraguayan accused of selling adulterated cocaine that killed 21

Joaquín Aquino, known as “Paisa”, was arrested by the police last Thursday; 23 people are still hospitalized because of the commercialized substance

EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni Eva Peron Hospital, where several people are hospitalized because of adulterated cocaine consumption



THE Argentina ordered the expulsion and prohibited the entry, on a permanent basis, of the principal detained for the sale of adulterated cocaine that killed 21 people and left 84 hospitalized in the nation’s capital, Buenos Aires. Paraguayan Joaquín Aquino, known as “Paisa”, was arrested by police last Thursday after operations carried out throughout the north and west of the city. “The National Directorate of Migration (DNM), which reports to the Ministry of the Interior, ordered the expulsion from the country with a permanent ban on the re-entry of Joaquín “Paisa” Aquino linked to the case of poisoned cocaine,” the entity said in an official statement.

The alleged drug dealer is suspected of supplying the drugs seized in the vicinity of “Puerta 8”, an emergency settlement located in Tres de Febrero, in Buenos Aires. According to a document from the Argentine Justice, Aquino was denied residency and was expelled from the country with an eight-year re-entry ban, but this measure was never carried out, since he had already been on the run from justice since 2018. “The decision of the migration agency was due to the fact that Aquino had convictions for illegal possession of a weapon of war and for drug trafficking in the form of possession for commercial purposes”, explained the head of the DNM, Florencia Carignano. “DNM issued the expulsion and prohibited the re-entry of Joaquín Aquino, now permanently, a decision that will become effective when the interest of Justice in the person ceases,” she added.

During the arrest of “Paisa”, security agents seized a Glock pistol with its serial number erased and material for 5,000 doses of cocaine. As a result of these police operations, between 12,600 and 13,600 ready-to-eat doses have been seized so far, packaged similarly to those purchased by the victims. This week, 20 people died from adulterated cocaine use and 84 others were admitted to hospitals in Buenos Aires, but the provincial government said the number of patients continued to decline. “There are currently 30 people hospitalized, ten of them with mechanical respiratory assistance. In addition, there are nine under observation in service,” the statement reads. The authorities maintain the “epidemiological alert” for opiate intoxication and, according to the Ministry of Health, naloxone was applied in all cases of intoxicated patients, a powerful drug that quickly reverses the effects of overdose.

*With information from EFE