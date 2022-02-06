Atlético-BA x Bahia: know where to watch this Saturday’s game

Source: Publicity/Atlético de Alagoinhas

Bahia will enter the field at 5:45 pm this Saturday (05), against Atlético de Alagoinhas, in a match valid for the third round of the Northeast Cup.

The ball will roll at Antônio Carneiro stadium, with a limitation of 1,500 fans in the sports square of Alagoinhas.

For this duel, the streaming options for the game are vast. Check where to watch:

On open TV, the match will be shown by SBT (TV Aratu) for the entire territory of Bahia.

On the Internet, the game will be shown in the application TikTok and on the competition pay-per-view: Northeast FC.

