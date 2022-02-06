Axie Infinity ends SLP rewards in adventure mode and daily missions

The popular game Axie Infinity has just announced one of the most drastic measures to contain SLP inflation: it ended the rewards given out in daily missions and adventure mode.

From now on, players will only be able to earn the Smooth Love Posion (SLP) utility token by winning battles against other trainers in arena mode (PvP).

The adventure mode and missions were until then the easiest way for beginner players to guarantee rewards every day, especially beginners with Axies still weak for competitive battles.

Sky Mavis, the game’s developer, said in the update’s release that as the game has evolved, the missions and adventure mode have taken a toll on the game’s economy by issuing a large amount of SLP, causing an increase in currency inflation. and preventing its recovery.

Since the SLP hit the record price of BRL 2.16 during the July 2021 explosion, the token has gradually fallen and is now worth just BRL 0.05, a price 97% lower than its all-time high.

SLP inflation

SLP inflation is worrying Sky Mavis because currently the number of SLP being created is 4x higher than the SLP burned by creating new Axies through the breeding. Ideally, the amount of SLP emitted and burned would be at similar levels.

Ratio of emitted and burned SLP (Source: Nansen)

In this week’s post, Sky Mavis detailed the current state of SLP issuance: about 40% is created from adventure mode, approximately 44% through PVP, and the rest (about 14%) is issued by players who do daily missions.

“We can see that adventure mode and PVP receive equivalent rewards. This does not align with the principles that will make Axie successful,” the company said.

One of the principles brought in was that rewards should be used to encourage social activities that improve the ecosystem, such as competitive player vs player battles in arena mode, rather than player vs machine in adventure mode.

“Adventure mode was originally conceived as a way for the community to learn how to use their Axies. It is much more important to use precious SLP to encourage skillful gameplay in the arena. When there are more players queuing for the arena, it increases the likelihood that you will quickly match someone of your level. We think of it as “player liquidity” that is worth rewarding,” explained Sky Mavis.

The company also justified the end of rewards in daily missions by the fact that they are generating both SLP and is burned through the reproduction of Axies.

“Clearly, this is not sustainable,” the team stated. “We know this is a painful medicine. Axie’s economy requires drastic and decisive action now or we risk total and permanent economic collapse. That would be much more painful.”

Arena also gets changes

Even with the elimination of SLP emissions through daily missions and adventure mode, PVP alone still generates twice as much SLP burned daily.

For this reason, Sky Mavis decided to increase both the rewards of the Axie Infinity (AXS) governance token, and the number of seats in the ranked system that rewards the best players.

Last season 19, the game distributed 3000 AXS to the top 1000 leaderboard players.

Now in Season 20, the reward will rise to 117,676 AXS (about $6 million), spread across 300,000 players — the higher a player’s position in the rankings, the greater their share of AXS.

At the same time, Sky Mavis assured that it is studying ways to make SLP burning more “fun” and rewarding for players.

Among the new features that will involve burning tokens is the addition of cosmetics and special skins in the game, improvements to Axie body parts (power-ups), emojis, breeding events, tournaments and the option to nickname the Axies.