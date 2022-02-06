Bahia takes a goal in the end and loses to Atlético de Alagoinhas



Source: Rafael Machaddo / EC Bahia

Bahia lost its first game in 2022, this Saturday (05), for the third round of the Northeast Cup. The Squadron was defeated by 2-1 to Atlético de Alagoinhas. The match took place at Antônio Carneiro Stadium.

With the setback, the Squadron has three points in two games played in the regional competition, in second place in group B.

The next match will be against Barcelona de Ilhéus, for Baiano, on Wednesday (09), at home.

THE GAME

Playing at the opponent’s home, Bahia got a scare in the first minute of the game, when Danilo Fernandes was demanded in a kick by midfielder Dionísio.

However, it was the Squadron who opened the scoring after 15 minutes. After a throw from the defense, Cirino went up with his head and gave a cone to Raí, who took advantage of the failure of the defense and kicked to open the scoring.

After opening the scoring, Bahia suffered from counter-blows from Atlético de Alagoinhas, who were looking for a tie at all costs. In one of the moves, midfielder Dionisio risked once again with danger.

In the 37th minute, the team from Alagoinhas had one less athlete on the field after the referee expelled midfielder Lucas Alisson, with a direct red card. According to the referee, there was an aggression on the face of defender Ignacio.

Even with a numerical advantage on the field, the Squadron took the tie even before the break. Defender Iran took advantage of a kick on the beam by striker Gustavo Esteves and left everything the same.

In stoppage time, Ronaldo still had the chance to put Bahia back in front, but he stopped in goalkeeper Fábio Lima.

SECOND TIME

In addition to taking the equalizer in the final minutes of the first half, Bahia squandered the advantage it had in the number of players on the field with just six minutes left. Matheus Bahia was sent off for a violent entry into midfield.

Again with numerical equality on the field, the match lost in offensiveness, with both teams finding it difficult to plot offensive plays.

Dissatisfied with the attitude of his team, coach Guto Ferreira put Rodallega, Daniel and Luiz Henrique on the field during the final stage, seeking to rekindle the team’s flame.

However, the one who was in danger in the sequence was Atlético, when Miller received on the back of Gustavo Henrique, dribbled Ignácio and kicked with danger next to the post.

Missed chances in the end

Bahia, in turn, tried to attack from the sides of the field and had Rodallega as their main weapon in the attack.

It was precisely the Colombian who missed the chance to win the game in the 43rd minute. After a low cross, the opposing goalkeeper failed and Rodallega, free in the small area, was unable to push it to the net.

In the last minutes, the striker still stopped the opponent’s goalkeeper in two good finishes.

Punishment on the last move

And who scored the winning goal was Atlético de Alagoinhas. After lifting the ball in the area, the ball was anchored to Dionisio. The midfielder invaded the area and, without marking, this time pushed to the nets and defined the result in favor of the Atlético team. 2×1.