Banco Inter offers cashback to account holders and non-account holders

Cashback is offered through Banco Inter to those who are customers and also to those who are not. For those who are already a bank user, the amount varies according to the card mode used. For those who do not have an account, the cashback can be used through the financial institution’s marketplace, Inter Shop.

One of the advantages for those who are already customers of the bank is that they earn a percentage of the value of their invoice from the credit card, which is variable according to the type of card used. In addition, the customer can count on cashback when investing with Banco Inter.

In the case of gold customers, the cashback percentage is 0.25%. For platinum customers it is 0.50% and for black users it is 1%. However, for gold and black customers, payment of the invoice must be made via automatic debit.

For other modalities that do not use automatic debit at Banco Inter, the invoice payment should not be done late. The cashback value is cumulative, that is, if the user makes a purchase with a 5% cashback, when using the inter card, this percentage can reach up to 6%.

Getting your money back

Through Inter Shop it is possible to make purchases in several partner stores and receive your money back, whether you are a customer or not. The way you will receive the money back will vary depending on the payment method made at purchase.

For purchases made through the Inter shop website of Banco Inter, the money may take from 45 to 120 days, as it depends on the rules of the partner store where the purchase was made. One of the reasons for this delay is that the partner stores need to recognize purchases made.

With more than 200 partner stores, at the Inter Shop it is possible to carry out several purchases online. Certain requirements need to be met in order for you to be entitled to your money back. The payment must be approved and the purchase must be made through the Inter Shop, in addition to other conditions.

How to make purchases on Intershop

Some promotions are exclusive to the Banco Inter app. When performed by the same, the cashback received will be credited to your account as soon as the payment is confirmed. Purchases can be made both through the app and also through the website.

Within the app, the user has the option to enter the partner store directly. In this way, the customer can choose how to payment of your choice. Remembering that access to the partner store must be done directly through the application so that the cashback can be registered in the system.

More about Banco Inter’s cashback

Another interesting feature is the cashback statement. In it you can accompaniesr the amount received from each purchase directly from the financial institution’s application. This makes it easier for customers to control their spending.

The Banco Inter website offers a cashback simulator, where you can calculate the amount you will receive back. When accessing the platform, the customer has the option to enter the amount to be spent and the percentage of the cashback offered. Remembering that the percentage varies according to the package of contracted services in the bank.