Bayern Munich suffer, but beat RB Leipzig with goals from Lewandowski and Müller | german football

Bayern Munich suffered, but took another step towards their 10th Bundesliga title in a row. This Saturday, the leader of the German Championship beat RB Leipzig by 3-2, at home, and opened a nine-point advantage to Borussia Dortmund, second place, which enters the field in the round this Sunday.

The Bavarians opened the scoring in the 11th minute. After Tolisso’s ball was stolen in the middle, Lewandowski entered the area on the left, kicked, and Müller took advantage of Gulacsi’s rebound. The visitors’ draw came shortly after. At 26, Laimer received on the right wing and submitted. The ball was going out, but the Portuguese striker André Silva appeared to shore up the goal.

See the Bundesliga table

In the final minutes of the first half, Coman crossed from the left, and Lewandowski climbed high to test for the goal. The Pole scored his 24th goal in 21 Bundesliga games, his 35th in 29 appearances this season for Bayern Munich.

At the beginning of the second stage, RB Leipzig equalized again. Nkunku was launched from the left, behind Pavard, entered the area and finished right on Neuer’s exit. But the owners of the house reacted quickly. At 12, Gnabry received from Coman on the right and crossed low to the middle of the area. The ball hit Gvardiol and went in: 3-2.

Bayern Munich reached 52 points, nine more than Borussia Dortmund, who face Bayer Leverkusen this Sunday. RB Leipzig sees its streak of four straight wins interrupted and is in seventh in 31 points. In the next round, Julian Nagelsmann’s team visits Bochum, on the sixth, and Leipzig receives Cologne, on the fifth.

1 of 1 Gnabry and Lewandowski celebrate the Pole’s goal in Bayern Munich’s victory against RB Leipzig – Photo: Andreas Gebert/Reuters Gnabry and Lewandowski celebrate the Pole’s goal in Bayern Munich’s victory against RB Leipzig (Photo: Andreas Gebert/Reuters)

📺 Watch more Bundesliga videos:

Arminia Bielefeld 1 x 1 Borussia M’gladbach

Stuttgart 2×3 Eintracht Frankfurt