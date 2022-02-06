BBB 22: Barbara distributes controversial emojis on Queridómetro

After the Festa Jogos, Saturday (5th) started busy at BBB 22. Even before the Prova do Anjo took place, where Bárbara won, the model used the Queridometro to create a controversy inside the house. However, in addition to the gaúcha, Arthur Aguiar, Eliezer, Vinícius, Natália, Maria and other brothers also rocked the house with the emojis.

At Queridometro, Bárbara gave a snake to Slovenia and a plant to dancer Brunna Gonçalves. According to comments on Twitter, the decision would be to move the game. However, Ludmilla’s wife doesn’t seem to have remembered what her friend had said. “They gave me a plant. Yesterday, I stayed at the party. They gave me a plant, guys”, said the dancer.

In addition to Barbara, other participants also spared nothing when distributing the emojis to their confinement colleagues. Doctor Laís Caldas received a banana and a bomb from Tiago Abravanel and Natália, respectively. Natália also gave a broken heart to Jessilane, one of the people she is close to at BBB 22.

Arthur Aguiar, the first eliminated in the Angel Trial, received a snake from Eliezer and a vomit emoji from Maria. The actor and singer, however, did not reciprocate and gave the carioca a happy face. Meanwhile, Vinícius gave Douglas Silva a vomit emoji. However, the brother explained to his colleague that he had given it, according to him, unintentionally.