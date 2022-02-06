Boy rescued from 32-meter-deep hole dies after four days in Morocco

RABAT — The five-year-old boy who fell into a 32-meter-deep well died after being rescued on Saturday afternoon. According to a statement from the office of the Royal House of Morocco, the child was removed lifeless. he was still taken to the hospital to try to revive him, but there was no success.

The operation to save Rayan lasted four days and was hampered by the sandy and rocky soil in the area of ​​the accident, which is prone to landslides. At around 16:00 local time (12:00 GMT) doctors attended to the child, who was removed from the basement around 5:30 am later.

The drama caused a stir around the world and a crowd followed the rescue closely. The victim’s mother, Wassima Khaarchich, spent days praying for her son’s health.

“I pray and beg God that he comes out of this pit alive and safe. Please God ease my pain and his, in that dust hole,” he told Moroccan news agency 2M.

The boy’s father, Khalid, told reporters that he was touched by the Moroccans’ demonstration of support. Volunteers volunteered to cook to feed first responders and journalists working on site.

“Many people didn’t sleep, they stayed awake with us, and I thank them,” he said.

Rescue

The well was narrow and difficult to access, requiring parallel drilling. After this step, rescuers dug horizontally to reach the boy. The last few meters of excavation were carried out with shovels and just removing one rock stuck in place required three hours of work.

During the days of waiting for the rescue, authorities monitor Rayan through a camera. The boy was conscious but had bruises on his face and showed signs of fatigue. He had access to the oxygen mask, food and water. A medical team was on duty, as well as a helicopter, to take him to the hospital once he was rescued.