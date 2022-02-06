Boy who fell into a well in Morocco is dead – International

The wait has come to a tragic end. Rescuers in Morocco managed to rescue the boy Rayan, 5, who had fallen to the bottom of a well five days ago, but the child was dead.

“After the tragic accident that claimed the life of the boy Rayan Oram, His Majesty King Mohamed VI called the child’s parents,” the Moroccan royal office said.

Rayan was removed from the 32-meter-deep pit through a tunnel dug by rescuers. He was transferred to an ambulance, along with his parents, without it being immediately known if the boy was alive.

The outcome of the operation was eagerly awaited both in the Maghreb kingdom and in the rest of the world, with messages of solidarity and encouragement on social networks.

Rescuers entered the tunnel along with a medical team, not knowing how long they would remain in the narrow shaft. In this last stage, the operations were carried out manually and “with great care, to avoid vibrations” that could cause a cave-in, explained officials from the town of Ighran, not far from the town of Bab Berred, in the Moroccan province of Chefchaouen.

In the images obtained by an inspection camera, Rayan appeared “lying on his back” in a corner of the well, without it being possible to say if he was alive, explained one of those responsible for the rescue operation, Abdelhadi Tamrani, earlier today.

Rescue teams sent oxygen and water through tubes and bottles down to Rayan, unsure whether the boy would react.

At dawn, a huge rock made the work difficult. After three hours of effort, the team managed to overcome it with the help of small electrical equipment to avoid cracking or collapse and crossed through a narrow tunnel.

Thousands of people came to show solidarity and camp there, despite the freezing cold of this mountainous area of ​​the Rif, at about 700 meters of altitude. The police sent in reinforcements to prevent the crowd from interrupting rescue efforts.

The tragedy began with the boy’s disappearance on Tuesday at 2:00 pm local time (10:00 am Bras): “The whole family mobilized to look for him until we realized that he had fallen into the well”, said the boy’s mother, with watery eyes, press.

– Solidarity –

Rayan’s accident generated commotion and solidarity on social media around the world. “Resist little Rayan, please resist,” begged one Twitter user.

“Our hearts go out to the family and we pray to God that he will be reunited with his relatives as soon as possible,” said government spokesman Mustapha Baitas.

