Brazil records 800 deaths from Covid in 24 hours and 152 thousand known cases | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Saturday (5) 800 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 631,869 Deaths since the beginning of the pandemic . Thereby, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 747 — the highest recorded since August 24 of last year (when it was in 730). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +155%indicating a trend towards high in deaths from the disease.

Last Friday, the consortium again recorded more than a thousand deaths from Covid in a single day. Before, the last time with more than a thousand dead was recorded on August 19, 2021.

The Federal District did not release data on Saturday. Roraima and Amapá had no new deaths in the last 24 hours.

As in the previous three days, No state has a downward trend in Covid deaths (see list below); all are in high or stability. That didn’t happen since January 12, 2021for more than a year.

The country also recorded 152,973 new known cases from Covid-19 in 24 hoursreaching a total of 26,472,006 confirmed diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was the 174,933. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +18%indicating a trend towards high in cases of the disease.

The moving average of disease victims now reaches a plateau 4 times bigger than was on the eve of hacker attack which generated problems in records throughout Brazil, which took place in the early hours of December 9th and 10th. At the time, this average indicated 183 deaths from Covid each day.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (25 states): PR, RS, SC, ES, MG, RJ, SP, GO, MS, MT, AC, AM, AP, PA, RO, TO, AL, BA, CE, MA, PB, PE, PI, RN, SE

PR, RS, SC, ES, MG, RJ, SP, GO, MS, MT, AC, AM, AP, PA, RO, TO, AL, BA, CE, MA, PB, PE, PI, RN, SE In stability (1 state): RR

RR Did not disclose: DF

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance sheet in relation to the average recorded two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is worth mentioning that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average numbers are generally in decimal numbers and rounded off to facilitate the presentation of data. The percentage change to calculate the trend (up, stability or drop) takes into account the unrounded numbers.

The g1 shows below the graphs of some states in the evolution of deaths by Covid and known cases of the disease. To see the situation in all states and DF, in addition to national numbers, visit the special page with more details and analysis.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).