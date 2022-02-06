Brazil records an average of 747 deaths, the highest since August

Brazil today recorded an average of 747 deaths from covid-19. It is the highest number since August 23, 2021, when the country recorded 766 deaths on average.

In the last 24 hours, 800 deaths from the disease were reported – down from the 1074 deaths recorded yesterday. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

The country continues to accelerate in the average of deaths for the 23rd day in a row, with an increase of 155%.

All regions are accelerating: Midwest (138%), Northeast (138%), North (197%), Southeast (199%) and South (215%). Twenty-four states and the Federal District are on the rise and two are stable.

Amapá and Roraima recorded no deaths today. The Federal District does not disclose pandemic data on weekends.

The so-called moving average is the most reliable index to check the advance or return of the pandemic, calculated from the average of deaths in the last seven days.

This variation is calculated by comparing the average with the same index from 14 days ago. A value above 15% indicates an uptrend; below -15%, fall; between 15% and -15% means stability.

Since March last year, 631,869 lives have been lost to Covid-19.

Brazil also recorded 152,973 new known cases of the disease in the last 24 hours. In all, 26,472,006 tests have had a positive diagnosis since the beginning of the pandemic.

The moving average of known cases is at 174,933. The value has been on the rise for more than a month — today, at 18% — but has been decelerating over the past 20 days. The DF and 18 other states showed an upward trend in the moving average of cases; three states are stable and five are in decline.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (265%)

Minas Gerais: high (306%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (288%)

North region

Roraima: stability (0%)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Rio Grande do Norte: high (169%)

Midwest region

Federal District: high (308%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (319%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: high (159%)

Santa Catarina: high (139%)

Health Data

The Ministry of Health reported today that 1,308 new deaths caused by covid-19 were reported in Brazil in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has already caused 631,802 deaths across the country.

Between yesterday and today, according to the ministry’s numbers, 197,442 cases of covid-19 were also diagnosed in Brazil, bringing the total number of infected to 26,473,273 since March 2020.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.