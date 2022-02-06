Brazil records highest number of daily deaths since July 2021

Abhishek Pratap 6 mins ago News Comments Off on Brazil records highest number of daily deaths since July 2021 0 Views

posted on 05/02/2022 19:56 / updated on 05/02/2022 19:57

The number of deaths from covid-19 in Brazil continues to rise. This Saturday (5/2), according to the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), 1,308 people died from the virus.

This is the highest number of deaths recorded in a single day since July 29, 2021, when Brazil had 1,318 victims of the disease.

With this update, the average daily death rate has been raised to 754 — as of Friday (4/2), it was 659.

However, the number could rise, due to problems in the respective information systems in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, failing to record the data this Saturday.

In confirmed cases for covid-19, the country recorded 197,442 positives. The moving average of cases in the last seven days is 179,807.


01/02/2022. Credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press. Brazil. Brasilia DF. Cities. Public transport with the new wave of transmission of Covid 19 - Ômicron variant. Movement at the Plano Piloto Highway.

01/02/2022. Credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press. Brazil. Brasilia DF. Cities. Public transport with the new wave of transmission of Covid 19 – Ômicron variant. Movement at the Plano Piloto Highway.
(photo: ED ALVES/CB/DAPress)

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Naughty parrot steals camera and makes incredible video of his own escape – News

A news story from four years ago (October 2015) came back with full force to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved