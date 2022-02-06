Brazil records highest number of daily deaths since July 2021

posted on 05/02/2022 19:56 / updated on 05/02/2022 19:57

The number of deaths from covid-19 in Brazil continues to rise. This Saturday (5/2), according to the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), 1,308 people died from the virus.

This is the highest number of deaths recorded in a single day since July 29, 2021, when Brazil had 1,318 victims of the disease.

With this update, the average daily death rate has been raised to 754 — as of Friday (4/2), it was 659.

However, the number could rise, due to problems in the respective information systems in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, failing to record the data this Saturday.

In confirmed cases for covid-19, the country recorded 197,442 positives. The moving average of cases in the last seven days is 179,807.