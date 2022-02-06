Cade seems to have found a way to approve the purchase of Oi – O Bastidor

Anatel has not even approved the sale of Oi to Claro, Tim and Vivo and the decision is already being questioned. The argument used points to an irregularity in the conduct of the vote at the agency, which was not touched by the oldest superintendent of the autarchy, as provided for by the internal rule of the body.

The vote on the proposal, on Monday (31), was surrounded by mysteries, with a hasty summons and an unexpected request for a view. But none of that changes Cade’s position, according to advisers heard by the backstage – the agency judges the case next week.

One of them said that this certainty exists in the body’s council because Anatel’s decision “was timid and regulatory”. The praise is reinforced by the meeting between the rapporteur of the process at Cade, Luis Braido, and board members of Anatel this week.

These conversations gave rise to possible remedies that, among other measures, managed to secure a majority in favor of approving the operation. One of them would be, according to a counselor at Cade, the sale of part of Oi’s base radio stations that will be acquired by the three largest telephone operators in the country.

Another structural measure being considered is the leasing, for small and medium-sized companies, of a portion of the spectrum purchased by Vivo and Tim. In addition, another counselor said, it will be necessary to reinforce behavioral remedies suggested by the General Superintendence of the agency and incorporate some requirements from Anatel, how to prohibit companies from preventing automatic customer portability.

cartel in bids

A judgment on cartel involving Claro, Tim and Vivo is scheduled for the same session that will analyze the purchase of Oi. BT Brasil Serviços de Telecomunicações accuses the three giants of acting in collusion to reduce competition for federal public contracts.

One of the episodes cited by BT Brasil involves a tender promoted by the Post Office in 2015 to hire, for 5 years, a company that would offer data transmission services to connect state-owned agencies. According to the company, the three competitors “would have formed the Rede Correios Consortium in order to win the bid, even though they were able to participate individually”.

The case is being reported by counselor Paula Farani, who leaves Cade at the end of this month. It was guided by the fact that members of CADE’s council cannot leave the cabinet with pending analysis processes.