Caixa Econômica Federal doubles real estate credit forecast for 2022

Caixa Econômica Federal made a new forecast for real estate credit rate. The value that was valued at R$ 150 billion ended up in the new estimate, rising to R$ 155 billion.

And even with the increase in interest rates in recent months, the real estate credit which is granted by Caixa Econômica Federal, more than doubled in relation to the same month last year. This information was confirmed by the President of the Institution, Pedro Guimarães.

According to a statement made by Pedro Guimarães, the volume of grants in financing that was made by Federal Savings Bank jumped from the BRL 5.8 billion in January 2021 to the BRL 11.6 billion that were ceded in the last month.

Growth of more than 100.7% in Caixa’s mortgage lending

There was a growth of 100.7% in the real estate credit when compared to January 2021. Even in an older comparison, such as January 2018, the growth is even greater, reaching up to 820%.

For Guimarães, the cash estimate was raised, rising from R$ 150 billion, an amount previously foreseen, to R$ 155 billion now. This is what should keep the Federal Savings Bank as the leader in the finance industry and property purchase.

The relationship with credit for agribusiness should also continue to rise throughout the year

Caixa also maintains an excellent real estate financing with agribusiness workers and entrepreneurs. In the words of Guimarães, if the country continues at this pace of evolution, the most likely is that the state-owned bank will become the leader in the segment by January 2024.

Until last year, the Federal Savings Bank it was only the eighth bank in the position of financing real estate credit for agribusiness, but with the latest results, it is now in the third position. The bank expects to move up to R$ 100 billion in its dedicated portfolio for the agribusiness.

Caixa banking inclusion project

In the event in which it predicted the launch of its line of anticipation of freight for truckersCaixa has published the latest results of the campaign it is carrying out to increase the bank inclusion in the country. Brazil is still a country with medium levels of banking.

According to the bank’s data, only the application box has it has already reached 109 million savings accounts that have been registered, with 38 million of these people not even having bank accounts before that. This reality began to change during the COVID-19 pandemic and with the beginning of Emergency Aid payments.

There is also a cash line of credit which guarantees the early withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). In this case, Caixa reported that at least 2.3 million workers had already taken out this loan, even though at least 1.3 million of them had a negative name, which did not prevent the request and the loan being approved.