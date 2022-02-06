Check out 10 WhatsApp tricks you might not know

THE Whatsapp is the most used messaging platform by Brazilians. Due to its variety of features, many can end up being overlooked. With that in mind, we’ve put together 10 tricks for you to start using in your day-to-day, if you don’t already know them.

Avoid the double “blue check” of voice messages

Normally, to prevent people from knowing that we have read or heard a message, we disable the messenger’s read receipt. However, it is possible to remove the double “blue check” from voice messages if we play them through the play button in the message notification box. In this way, it is impossible for the contact to discover that the audio has already been heard.

Send videos without sound

The messenger allows its users to send videos without sound. Because it is such a small icon, you may not have noticed its existence. When loading a video, either from the device’s own storage or from the application’s native camera, the user can tap the speaker icon and mute the media’s audio, which is right next to the video timer.

Custom messages (bold, italics, strikethrough or monospace)

Your messages can also be personalized. THE Whatsapp offers some tricks to make your text bold, italic, strikethrough or monospaced. In addition to inserting the respective characters before and after the word or text, it is possible to select the content and go to the “BIU” option to choose the formatting type.

Change the wallpaper

It is also allowed the user to change the wallpaper of the Whatsapp, either for all contacts or for a specific one. The messenger provides some backgrounds, but if you prefer, the user can upload an image or photo from their cell phone.

To do this, just go to the app’s settings and click on “Conversations”. After that, go to “Wallpaper” option and change the background as you like. If you want to change the background image of a specific contact, enter the person’s profile and choose your new wallpaper.

Enable biometrics and two-step verification

In order to get more security, the user can resort to two native options of the messenger. The first is two-step verification, which requires double authentication for you to access your account. The second is the biometrics feature by fingerprint or facial recognition, which also releases access after confirmation.

The tools can be activated through the app’s settings, specifically in the “Account” tab and then in “Two-Step Verification”. Biometrics, in turn, must be enabled through the “Privacy” tab, checking the key in the “Fingerprint lock” (Android) or “Screen lock” (iOS) options.

Send messages that self-destruct

After a long time of testing, the Whatsapp managed to release the tool that allows you to send photos and videos that erase themselves. Single preview must be enabled before uploading media content. The icon is available next to the send the message button. With this, the contact will only be able to see the photo or video once.

Mute groups forever

If you are bothered by the “bombing” of notifications you receive due to mass messaging in groups, know that you can avoid these alerts by silencing them forever. Just enter the profile of the group you are a member of and tap on the “Mute” option and then click on “Always”. If you want to unblock notifications, just follow the same path.

pin conversations

Thinking about the organization of your WhatsApp, if you want, it is possible to set the conversations with the contacts who exchange information the most on a day-to-day basis. To do this, just drag your finger from left to right in a contact window and select “Pin”, on iPhone (iOS). On Android, tap and hold on the contact and select the pin icon to highlight the conversation at the top of the app.

make the name invisible

A very interesting tip is to leave the name invisible in the Whatsapp. In reality, this is a trick, as it is not possible to leave the messenger’s identification location without a message.

User must use a blank special Unicode character. Just copy the following content without the quotes “?” and then go to your profile and delete your name. Once this is done, just paste the character in the identification field.

Send temporary messages

Finally, it is worth mentioning a very useful trick of the Whatsapp, which is the temporary messages feature. With it, the user can pre-define the time in which his message will be available to his contact. The tool is very important when the content refers to some personal data.

In this way, after the period defined before sending the message, the content will be deleted immediately. To do this, go to “Temporary messages” in your contact’s profile and set the time the messages will last. You can choose 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days.