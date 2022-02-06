Chelsea play extra time to beat 3rd division team pre-World Cup

Chelsea suffered but won the plymouth argyle, from the English third division, 2-1, in a comeback and in extra time, for the fourth round of the FA Cup, before heading to Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, to compete in the Club World Cup. Macaulay Gillesphey opened the scoring for the visitors at Stamford Bridge, but César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso turned it around for the Blues.

Plymouth had the chance to tie the game in the second half of extra time with a penalty, but Hardie hit badly and goalkeeper Kepa took the penalty.

Without coach Thomas Tuchel on the bench, who tested positive for covid-19 and does not travel today with the rest of the squad to the Middle East, the team conceded the goal in the 8th minute of the first half and had to chase the result from the start. start of the match.

During the first half, the hosts played their part and put a lot of pressure on Plymouth. There were three balls on the post in 36 minutes – twice with midfielder Mateo Kovacic and once with striker Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea’s equalizing goal was scored in the 40th minute of the first half with defender César Azpilicueta, he received a low cross from Mount and, literally, sent it to the back of goalkeeper Cooper.

The tone of the game continued in the second stage, the current champion of the Champions League continued to press in search of the turning point, and the visiting team sought to explore counterattacks. Chelsea had trouble getting the shot on goal, Plymouth defenders always managed to block shots and the game went into extra time.

The first extra time was not full of emotions, but in stoppage time, Havertz scored with Werrner on the left side and crossed low into the area, Marcos Alonso received and finished in the corner to turn the game around.

In the second stage of extra time, Plymouth tried to get out a little more for the game and at 4 minutes gave goalkeeper Kepa work, after several attempts blocked by the defense. But he couldn’t tie the confrontation and ended up eliminated.

Chelsea debut in the Club World Cup next Wednesday (9), against the winner of the confrontation between Al-Jazira and Al-Hilal, at the Mohammed Bin Zayed stadium, at 13:30 (GMT).