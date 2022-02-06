Chile will abolish the Armed Military Forces

The writers of the Constitutional Convention of Chile presented last Tuesday (01), a proposal to end the country’s Armed Military Forces (FFAA). According to the signatories, the idea is to create, in their place, the Peace and Police Forces, which will be under the orders of the Executive Power. The Marxist-Leninist Gabriel Boric, elected president last year, will give the cards to the army’s high command, as he will also occupy the position of Chief of Staff.

“The Armed Forces must be incorporated into the process of social and political changes, in a way that allows the institution to be in fact dependent on civilian democratic power”, says the document.

Also according to the signatories, the Armed Forces should not be permanent. “Throughout history, these institutions have used force to achieve the goals of certain political groups. This makes certain systems, structures and powers prevail, preventing the exercise of any democratic alternative”, says another excerpt from the document.

The signatories explain that the reduction in military expenditures will be a natural consequence of the proposed changes in the constitutional convention. Exclusively in the case of a foreign threat, the Executive, in agreement with the Legislature, may summon Chileans over 20 years of age to temporarily join the Armed Forces.

Soldiers will take care of the land, sea and air borders. In addition, they will participate in international cooperation activities and contribute to the construction of public works. “There will only be a single patent, which will be subordinate to the civil power. Officers shall carry out orders issued by national, regional or provincial civil authorities in the exercise of their functions”.