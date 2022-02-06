Chinese automaker plans to launch 10 cars in Brazil by 2025

During the launch of Great Wall Motors in Brazil, some executives from the brand revealed a little more about this first contact of the automaker with the Brazilian market, mainly regarding the vehicle models that consumers will see in stores. Although, officially, GWM has not yet confirmed any car, there are already consistent clues about the giant’s first steps in the country.

By the end of this year the brand intends to release its first car, which will still be imported. “We are talking to about 30 groups of resellers interested in partnering with us. So, when we launch our first vehicle, we should have between 25 and 30 dealerships by the end of this year”, says Oswaldo Ramos, commercial director of GWM.

Will the first car be the Poer pickup?

Well, the answer is, not yet. Check out what the executive says about it: “A utility vehicle is left for the second moment, when we already have this well-established network, because after-sales is very important in this segment. We will also operate with subscription cars and, more than establishing GWM in huge buildings, we will offer effective customer service”.

And what will these models be?

The automaker has already stated that it will work with three sub-brands on Brazilian soil, Haval, which focuses on crossovers, Poer, which is the pickup truck division, and Tank, which produces luxury models aimed at the off-road line. In Brazil, GWM will only market and produce hybrid and electric models. Thus, the manufacturer will enter the market with models that cost from R$ 200 thousand, evaluating the current purchase reality of the Brazilian consumer.

However, all images published so far are for illustrative purposes only. This is because, although we have already seen such models through the international media, the vehicles to be sold here will follow the launches of the Beijing Motor Show, which takes place in April this year. “All publications that are based on international websites are wrong. These are products that were launched two or three years ago. We will have here the news that will be presented at the Beijing Motor Show”, added Ramos.

With that, all we can do is wait for what the Chinese giant has in store for the Brazilian automobile market.