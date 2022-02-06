Coach questions FIFA about World Cup criteria

Al Ahly coach Pisto Mosimane demanded criteria from FIFA after his team qualified for the Club World Cup semifinals. According to him, for the performance in the last edition of the tournament, the Egypt team deserved to be in the semi without having to go through the quarterfinals, and not Palmeiras.

“How long do the Africans have to prove? Why are Palmeiras in the semifinals and we’re not? We didn’t beat them last year. What’s the difference? What’s the criterion?”, he said in an interview with bandsports.

The coach cites the decision of third place in the Club World Cup last season. After a 0-0 draw, Al Ahly beat Palmeiras 3-2 on penalties.

“You must ask this is for FIFA,” he said when asked about Africans arriving as “zebras” at the World Cup. Today (5), his team beat Monterrey, from Mexico, 1-0 and managed to qualify.

Mosimane also cited Jorge Jesus to underline the different treatment given to professionals working in Europe by the highest football entity.

“The Portuguese coach who was from Flamengo [Jorge Jesus] conquered everything and was not even remembered in the election of the best in the world. Why? I think it’s all very European,” he said. “But I’m not here to talk about politics, let’s talk about football,” he added.

Pitso also praised the Palmeiras team, his rival in the semifinals of the championship, next Tuesday (8), at 1:30 pm (GMT).

“It’s a great team. We saw the games against Flamengo, like other previous games of them too. It’s a very strong team, we’re at similar levels and we’re going to keep the group very strong to get the victory”, he concluded.