Corinthians discloses related for the game against Ituano with the return of the trio and without Gabriel

This Saturday afternoon, Corinthians finished preparing to face Ituano, for the fourth round of the Paulista Championship. Therefore, the Parque São Jorge club released the list of related players for this Sunday’s match – see below.

The list has three big names back for the team, which will be coached by interim coach Fernando Lázaro. William, Cassio and Cantillo are related and may return to the field.

Shirt 10 was in a period of load control and lacked Corinthians against Santo André and Santos. Cássio was also left out of the two matches, but because of Covid-19. On the other hand, Cantillo was left out of the first three duels for being with the Colombian national team.

The one left out, however, is Gabriel. The midfielder has advanced negotiations with Internacional de Porto Alegre and should leave Corinthians. including, the my wheel announced that his farewell could take place this Saturday.

With four points in three games, Corinthians returns to the field for Paulistão. At 18:30, Timão faces Ituano, at Novelli Júnior Stadium, for the fourth round of the group stage of the Paulista Championship.

See the full list

Goalkeepers: Carlos Miguel, Cássio and Matheus Donelli

Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Midfielders: Adson, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Luan, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Roni and Willian

Forwards: Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva, Jô and Róger Guedes

See more at: Related List.