Corinthians ends its preparation to face Ituano this Sunday; see possible escalation

Corinthians ended on Saturday morning the preparation to face Ituano, on Sunday, at 18:30, in Itu. The teams duel for the fourth round of the Paulista Championship.

After the warm-up activity, the interim coach Fernando Lázaro carried out a tactical work of confrontation in a reduced field. In the final part of the training, the team did a tactical positional activity and also performed repetitions of offensive and defensive dead balls.

Timão travels to Itu with three novelties among the related. Cantillo was registered by the team after a period with the Colombian national team. In addition to him, Corinthians will be able to count on the reinforcements of Cássio and Willian this Sunday.

It is worth remembering that the goalkeeper had tested positive for Covid-19 and returned to training on Thursday. The midfielder has missed the team in the last two games for load control. The midfielder Gabriel participated in the activity, but, with a deal with Internacional, he did not integrate the related – See the full list here.

With that, the tendency is for Fernando Lázaro to put the trio in the starting lineup. Thus, a probable Corinthians has: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo (Du Queiroz); Willian, Giuliano (Paulinho), Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes; jo.

my wheel

See more at: Training of Corinthians, Corinthians x Ituano, Campeonato Paulista and CT Joaquim Grava.