Corinthians vs Palmeiras: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | women’s super cup brazil

Derby in women’s football! Corinthians welcomes Palmeiras, at 10:30 am (Brasília time), for the first phase of the Supercopa do Brasil, at the Neo Química Arena, with the presence of more than 12 thousand fans, according to a partial released on Saturday night. THE ge accompanies in Real Time – click here to follow along.

The competition is in its first edition and is now part of the CBF calendar of women’s tournaments. It will be played on the 4th and 13th of February, having therefore started last Friday. It is considered a “short shot” match with one-way games.

The first criteria for contesting the tournament were the eight best clubs among the top 12 in the Série A1 of the Brasileirão and the four in the Série A2, limited to one per state. As these vacancies were not filled, the best ranked Federations had a double vacancy.

Corinthians, Cruzeiro, Esmac, Flamengo, Grêmio, Internacional, Palmeiras and Real Brasília met the criteria and are in contention for the unprecedented cup. In the event of a tie, the games will go to penalties.

On the first day of disputes, Real Brasília defeated Internacional, in Beira-Rio, while Grêmio beat Cruzeiro.

Corinthians vs Palmeiras in the Women’s Supercup

Corinthians – Coach: Arthur Elias

Arthur Elias will start his seventh season in charge of Corinthians. The most successful coach in women’s football today, the Supercup represents a chance for him to win an unprecedented title, as the achievements of the Brabas have been repeated year after year.

The squad lost some important names, such as Vic Albuquerque for Spanish football, Cacau for São Paulo and Andresinha for rival Palmeiras. Even so, it bet on young players in the market and was reinforced with the departures. In addition to keeping names like Tamires and Gabi Zanotti.

Confidence is in yet another successful season.

Possible team: Kemelli; Katiuscia, Giovanna Campiolo, Tarciane and Yasmim; Diany, Zanotti, Gabi Portilho and Tamires; Adriana and Jennifer.

Palmeiras – Coach: Hoffmann Túlio

Palmeiras arrives for the first appointment of the season with news in the cast and coaching staff. There were seven signings, with emphasis on striker Bia Zaneratto and midfielder Andresinha.

The team also kept a good part of the starting base by renewing with 20 players. Among the remainder are goalkeeper July, defenders Agustina and Thais, right-back Bruna Calderani, midfielders Júlia Bianchi, Ary Borges and Camilinha and forwards Chú and Carol Baiana.

The command is in charge of Hoffman Túlio, who took over in November 2021, and has the mission of leading the team in a year of unprecedented participation in Libertadores.

Probable team: Jully; Bruna Calderan, Agustina, Thais and Katrine; Júlia Bianchi, Ary Borges, Andresinha (Duda) and Camilinha; Chu and Bia Zaneratto.

