Corinthians welcomes Palmeiras in the knockout stage of the Supercup this Sunday

the women’s team Corinthians premieres this Sunday in the 2022 season – and in a way that the fans like: in classic. At angry receive the palm trees at 10:30 am, at Neo Química Arena, for the Supercopa do Brasil, an unprecedented short-shooting competition that will take place until the 13th of February. Derby will be broadcast on Globo and SporTV.

The competition started in the quarterfinals, in a knockout format. In the event of a tie, the teams decide who advances through penalty shootout. On Friday, Real Brasília eliminated Internacional (score 1 to 0) and will face the winner of the classic from São Paulo. Grêmio beat Cruzeiro (2-0) and awaits the winner between Flamengo and ESMAC, which also takes place this Sunday at 10:30 am.

Timão returned to work on January 10th and had 26 days available for training, a very different scenario from 2021, for example, when the team only returned to games in the first days of March. With little preparation time, Timão intensified training under the command of coach Arthur Elias, which ended this Saturday morning at the Corinthians Training Center.

Hello, Faithful! The last training session before the season debut is going on and the @fernandes_kati left a message for you! Go to https://t.co/j2AXwipG1C and secure your ticket to tomorrow’s Derby. We are waiting for you at @NeoQuimicaArena pic.twitter.com/5ziPyUO91z — Corinthians Futebol Feminino (@SCCPutFeminino) February 5, 2022

The team announced, in 2022, the arrivals of defender Andressa, side Paulinha, midfielders Liana Salazar and Mariza and forwards Jaqueline and Mylena. On the other hand, he said goodbye to some names, such as Cacau, Vic Albuquerque, Andresinha, Pardal, Poli and Ingryd.

The Supercup semi-final games are scheduled for next Wednesday at 3:30 pm and 6 pm. The decision will be next Sunday at 10:30 am.

Also this Sunday, at 6:30 pm, Corinthians faces Ituano for the Campeonato Paulista, at the Novelli Júnior stadium, in Itu, in search of a good result after the dismissal of coach Sylvinho.

Leave your comment