Crossing the sewer, hunger, cold and confiscated luggage: the accounts of Brazilians deported from the USA | Minas Gerais

Brazilians who tried to immigrate illegally were stuck in Texas. They stayed handcuffed throughout the journey.

They disembarked with the clothes on their backs, all wearing black mesh shirts and yellow and gray hoodies, which they received from the US government. They carried plastic bags with water and food that they received at the airport – before that, they were out of food – as well as blankets and documents.

the rest of the luggage was confiscated by the US government.

There were many children, some on laps. Several parents cried as they stepped into the airport lounge.

And what they tell are scenes from a nightmare, with abuse, lack of bath, food and, mainly, lack of assistance to children and adolescents by US agents.

“Children vomited, they were only receiving apples, juice and burritos, which was a mass that they felt sick. The bathrooms were one meter high, everyone used them together”, says a man from Betim, who would pay R$90,000 to a coyote if it managed to stay in the United States.

Unemployed, a 27-year-old man from Goiás made the illegal crossing with his 25-year-old wife and 2-year-old son.

They were trapped in the 100 square meter container with 300 people. He lost 10 pounds in confinement.

“We went ten days without showering and brushing our teeth. My wife only cried with my 2-year-old son”, he says.

A 55-year-old man from Governador Valadares, accompanied by his wife and son, reports precarious conditions during prison.

“People who earn a minimum wage to survive will try something better”.

He left on January 14 from Brazil. To cross the border between Mexico and the United States, passed in a sewer.

“The coyote left us at the edge of the river. When we crossed, we were caught”, he says.

Since 2019, there are more than 3 thousand Brazilians who lived illegally in the United States and who were brought back in 54 flights.

Most deportees are from miners. On January 26, a flight with 211 deportees arrived at Belo Horizonte International Airport, 90 of them children and adolescents. The reports of abuse are the same.

Many passengers said they passed hunger and cold during the period in which they were imprisoned. Even medicines were denied to children.

The Federal Police is investigating whether the rights of these children and adolescents have been violated.