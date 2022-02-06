Crude oil raises warning of further rise in prices

In a scenario of exorbitant prices at gas stations, fuel, a new readjustment is expected any time. The year began with the price of oil hitting records, boosted by a strong increase in demand and tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Read more: Find out which are the best popular cars to use CNG

Specialists estimate that the effect of the increase will soon be felt in Brazil. Since 2016, Petrobras’ pricing policy has pegged the amount charged for fuels to the international market, which in times of devalued exchange still weighs heavily on Brazilians’ pocketbooks.

Importers see an 8% increase in gasoline prices. The last adjustment announced by the state-owned company took place on January 11, when it rose 4.85%, while diesel increased 8.08%. At the time, a barrel of Brent oil cost US$ 83.

Now, after the new high, the same barrel costs about US$90. Goldman Sachs’ forecast is even scarier, as the bank sees Brent at US$100 still in 2022.

According to the executive president of the Brazilian Association of Imported Fuels, Sérgio Araújo, the values ​​transferred by Petrobras are quite out of date. Since last week, the market expects an increase of 9% in diesel and 8% in gasoline.

The good news is that the dollar’s pullback may help a little. The US currency fell by R$0.113 last week, although the drop should not be enough to offset skyrocketing fuel prices.