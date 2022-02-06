Dad saves daughter’s photoshoot wearing pink dress and wig

The daughter was in a bad mood. Not to miss the photo shoot, her father wore a blue dress and a pink wig and made his daughter laugh-Photo: Facebook / Faces Portraits
Napoleon Soriano prepared his 1-year-old daughter’s first photo shoot, but on the day, the girl’s mood was not the best.

In order not to miss the day of photos and the money invested, the father of little Felicity Isabella, had an unusual idea, which saved the situation, yielded good photos and good laughs too.

He wore a blue dress and a pink wig to make his daughter laugh. The photographer could not resist and recorded the scenes as well. The result was a day saved and a fun rehearsal.

“Of course I wanted it to be a fun shoot for my baby, but since we can’t control her reaction right away, I thought I’d make it worth the time and money, as doing photo shoots and all the prep is not cheap. So I turned it into something fun.”

Imagine if the photos didn’t go viral on social media…

pandemic baby

The case took place in the Philippines. In an interview with the website Coconut, Napoleon explained that little Felicity is a baby of the pandemic and is not very used to seeing unfamiliar faces.

“We don’t usually expose her to the outside world much, for her safety. So, she may have developed some anxiety about seeing strangers. She always cries when she sees unfamiliar faces, hence her reaction in the photos.”

See other photos:

Little Felicity surprised people and cried on the day of the photo shoot - Photo: Facebook / Faces Portraits
The girl was in a bad mood on the day of the photo shoot - Photo: Facebook / Faces Portraits
She only got better after her father put on a wig and a dress - Photo: Facebook / Faces Portraits
With information from Coconut and Crescer

