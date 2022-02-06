Deadline to delete messages on WhatsApp may increase

The year 2022 has barely begun and the Whatsapp It comes with some changes like: longest time a message can be deleted for all members of a conversationas until now, it is only possible to delete messages sent a maximum of 1 hour and 8 minutes ago, however, this period can be increased to 2 days and 12 hours.

The discovery was noticed by the specialized website WABetaInfo, in the code of the beta (test) version 2.22.4.10 of WhatsApp for Android.

In November, WABetaInfo discovered that the messenger was evaluating the possibility of increasing this limit to a week, but this idea apparently did not go over well, as there is possibly no interest from users in deleting messages that have probably already been read.

However, some doubts were generated with this novelty, as it is not known whether it will be possible to delete messages that were sent before activating the feature, retroactively. But this is likely only possible for messages sent after the feature is released.

WhatsApp tests new feature that already exists on Instagram

The messaging app is now also coming with a new feature that allows you to react to messages from stickers and emojis, such as heart, smiley face, surprise and thumbs up. Those resources are similar to the reactions that already exist in the Instagram, Facebook Messenger and Telegramas well as working so that group admins can delete any message from the conversation, regardless of who sent it.

It is not known for sure when these news will reach users or if they will be released for Android and iOS at the same time, but it is a fact that testers will get access to the feature first. We just have to wait for more information.