Discover the health benefits of ginger

THE ginger is herbaceous plant, considered part of the group of superfoods. In this case, it is a group composed of foods with a high density of nutrients and that are beneficial to human health.

What is Ginger?

Ginger (zingiber officinale) is a plant in the zingiberaceae family and grows as a horizontal rhizome. In addition, Ginger is part of the Zingiberaceae family, along with cardamom and turmeric.

However, this is a plant produced on a large scale in India, Jamaica, Fiji, Indonesia and Australia, due to the significant consumption in local cuisine.

Benefits of Ginger that you need to know

Ginger has long been consumed all over the world to relieve various ailments such as rheumatism, nausea, colds and headaches.

Ginger can be used in different forms such as capsules, powder, herbal teas, fresh or syrup.

antioxidant power

Antioxidants are compounds that protect the body’s cells from damage caused by free radicals. These are highly reactive molecules that would be involved in the development of cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, and other age-related diseases.

About forty antioxidant compounds have been discovered in ginger. Some of them would be heat resistant and could even be released during cooking, which could explain the increased antioxidant activity of cooked ginger.

Anti-inflammatory

The anti-inflammatory properties of certain components of ginger have long been recognized and well documented.

Known compounds mainly include gingerols whose beneficial effects have also been observed in animals.

In humans, consumption of ginger has shown promising results in reducing arthritis-related pain.

nausea and vomiting

Several studies have evaluated the antiemetic effect (the ability to prevent or stop nausea and vomiting) attributed to ginger. First, two studies show that consuming 0.5g to 1.5g of ginger powder (in capsule form) can be effective in treating nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.

Additionally, a recent meta-analysis shows that 1 g of powdered ginger (in capsule form) would be more effective than placebo in preventing nausea and vomiting after surgery.

Finally, consuming ginger can prevent motion sickness-related nausea and vomiting, but there is still not enough evidence.

Digestion

A review article, in which animal studies were identified, shows that ginger (like other spices) could stimulate bile secretion and the activity of different digestive enzymes, resulting in faster digestion of food.

In fact, the amounts of ginger used in these studies are high and even greater than what could be consumed by populations known to be popular spices such as India.

Type 2 diabetes

It is worth mentioning, that a rigorous scientific study done recently, showed a beneficial effect of consuming 3 g of ginger powder for 8 weeks in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

In fact, ginger extract would lower fasting blood glucose and glycated hemoglobin values ​​as well as improve insulin resistance.

