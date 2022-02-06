Discover the true meaning of the inverted face emoji on WhatsApp

Who doesn’t use WhatsApp, right? In fact, there are so many users that the application always seeks to innovate. Including adding ways to improve communication. For example, stickers, images, videos, GIFs and more. Well, beside all that there are the classic emojis, which have been with us since MSN, right? So today we are going to tell you the true meaning of the inverted rest emoji. You will surprise yourself!

What is the real meaning of the inverted face emoji?

Well, if you’ve always used that little face, without knowing very well what it represents, enough with the mysteries! The truth is that not even the application knows for sure what it expresses, so there are several definitions. Basically, one of them is that it represents an absurdity. In addition, it is also used as an ambiguous emotion and at other times as a joke.

Okay, and we don’t stop there! In short, this emoticon can also symbolize madness, highlighting that your life is something you take joyfully and that your world is upside down or different from others.

The important thing is that Inverted Face Emoji was approved as part of Unicode 8.0 in 2015, and as we said, it has multiple meanings.

